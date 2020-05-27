Get an Inside Look at Hospital Life in Netflix's Upcoming Docuseries Lenox Hill

As the world continues to thank healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix's upcoming docuseries Lenox Hill gives viewers an inside look at doctors' daily lives.

The eight-episode series — which was filmed before the coronavirus crisis — follows four real doctors at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City as they grapple with the highs and lows of their personal and professional lives while working on the frontlines of America's healthcare system.

Coming to Netflix on June 10, the show, created by Ruthie Shatz and Adi Barash, delves into the lives of brain surgeons David Langer and John Boockvar, emergency room physician Mirtha Macri and Chief Resident OB/GYN Amanda Little-Richardson, as they work with their patients and deal with the emotional and complex world of medicine.

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the series Wednesday, providing a glimpse of the complicated births, brain surgeries, and other high-pressure situations these doctors encounter on a normal day at the hospital.

"You cannot choose what comes at you here," one of the doctors says in the clip. "There’s so much emotional energy that goes into doing this, the pressure really is intense sometimes…it weighs on you."

“We deal with death and dying,” another adds. “I don’t even dare to imagine what I’m gonna encounter on any given day.”

While these doctors might witness difficult outcomes, they are also responsible for saving lives, bringing life into the world, and sharing good news with family members and friends.

“I think there’s such a thing as a calling," Little-Richardson says of her work as a doctor. "This is the space I’m supposed to be in.”

And while the show was filmed pre-pandemic, creator Shatz said a press release that these healthcare workers "were heroes before the COVID-19 global pandemic, but now that messages carries even more weight."

"This global crisis has shined a limelight on the healthcare community, the sacrifices they’re making, and the resources they need to do their jobs. I hope that people remember all of that," she added.

Boockvar, one of the featured doctors, shared that Lenox Hill is the first show he's seen that "truly captures the relationship between patients and providers, as well as providers and our families."

"This show tells real-life stories, there’s no acting," he added. "It cuts deep into the emotional psyche of what it means to be a doctor, someone on the frontlines of healthcare — and this show could not come at a more important time.”