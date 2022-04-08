Influencer Lexi Reed Says Stomach Pain That Landed Her Back in the Hospital Likely 'Calcium Buildups'

The weight loss influencer shared on Monday that she was back in the hospital due to severe stomach and leg pain

Lexi Reed is still in the hospital but is learning about some potential causes of her health woes.

The weight loss influencer, 31, shared Monday that she had to go back to the hospital because her stomach and leg pain was "getting worse."

"Unfortunately, here we go again," Reed said on her Instagram Story, referencing the month she spent in the hospital at the beginning of the year. "Gonna get some answers. Basically I'm having really hard knots in my stomach that have been getting worse. My legs are really heavy and they hurt really bad. And I've had a temperature of over 101 since Thursday that we've been trying to keep down with acetaminophen [Tylenol]."

On Thursday, Reed gave an update, telling her followers that doctors suspect her pain is due to "calcium buildups" from her kidney failure and dialysis treatments earlier this year.

"What the doctors have told me so far is that they believe the painful knots/hard spots on my legs/stomach are calcium buildups that can be from the kidneys failing previously or dialysis treatments," she said on her Instagram Story.

Reed said that thankfully, her kidneys still seem to be okay and she won't have to go back to the three-times-a-week dialysis treatments.

"They checked for blood clots and it was negative and told me that my kidneys are still doing well," she said. "I'm still trying to find out what's been causing me not to be able to walk on my own or even lift my leg but we've been trying to figure out everything else too."

And amid the frequent questions from her followers about what is going on with her health, Reed said that it still isn't clear for her or her doctors.

"I try to answer everyone's questions about all these conditions from this year but I've been told too many things and I'm still learning too so please bare[sic] with me," she said. "2022 has been a rollercoaster. Thank you for all the prayers❤️."

Reed first went to the hospital on Jan. 20 after four days of being unable to keep any food down. Almost immediately after she arrived, Reed's blood sugar dropped and her organs started to fail, she said, and doctors put her on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

After nearly a month in the hospital, she was able to go home, but needed frequent dialysis treatments — which she was able to stop on March 21 — and hasn't been able to walk on her own.

When Reed went back to the hospital on Monday, she said she and husband Danny are "just ready for some answers."