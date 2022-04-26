The weight loss influencer had to go back to the hospital three weeks earlier after experiencing severe stomach and leg pain, likely caused by calcinosis

Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Still in Pain Constantly' as She Continues Treatments for Calcium Buildup

Lexi Reed is still searching for a solution for her severe stomach and leg pain.

After going back to the hospital three weeks earlier, the 31-year-old weight loss influencer learned that her pain is likely calcinosis, a rare condition where "calcium buildups" form in and around joints like the elbows and knees, and in Reed's case it's a result of her kidney failure and dialysis treatments earlier this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reed's doctors now have her getting regular IV treatments for the condition, but it's difficult to treat, and she's still struggling.

"Still getting my IV treatments for my calcinosis," she said on her Instagram Story Monday, adding that it's possibly her last week of the infusions, "but sadly I'm still in pain constantly and don't think it's working."

Reed said that she and her husband Danny are hoping to find another solution for her pain.

"Every day is a new day," she said. "@DiscoveringDanny and I are looking for another opinion and praying."

Reed shared at the beginning of April that she decided to go back to the hospital because her pain was only "getting worse."

"I've been experiencing hard, painful knots on my stomach, thighs, and legs that have been getting worse and spreading, causing me to be in excruciating pain/tears," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Hospitalized After Her 'Organs Started Failing'

Reed said that she's struggling to stay positive as her health woes continue.

"It just keeps reminding me of my reality that I'm not getting better anytime soon and the struggles this year has brought so far to my health, friends and family," she said.

Reed first went to the hospital on Jan. 20 after four days of being unable to keep any food down. Almost immediately after she arrived, Reed's blood sugar dropped and her organs started to fail, she said, and doctors decided to put her on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

After nearly a month in the hospital, she was able to go home, but needed frequent dialysis treatments. Those she was able to stop on March 21, but she hasn't been able to walk on her own and was still dealing with stomach and leg pain.

When Reed went back to the hospital on April 4, she said she and husband Danny are "just ready for some answers."