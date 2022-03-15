Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Focusing on Healing' and Waiting for Answers After Experiencing Organ Failure

Lexi Reed is updating her 1.2 million Instagram followers on her health journey after being put on a ventilator in a medically induced coma earlier this year.

The influencer, 31, posted a photo of herself on Monday in which she was seen in a wheelchair, outdoors and giving the camera a double thumbs up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've spent most of my time inside lately resting other than leaving for doctors appointments, tests, or blood work," she wrote in the caption.

"As you can see my right leg is still swollen, numb and my knee gives out but thankful to still be able to use my walker/wheelchair to get around & to have a strong support system to help me," Reed continued.

"I've been doing exercises for my leg and my kidneys have shown improvement with my labs/dialysis. As someone who is used to being active aswell [sic] as independent im being patient and focusing on healing while waiting for more answers," she added.

"This has been another tough part of my journey but it's mine to choose how I react and I still plan to fight & come back stronger than ever! Love you all!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In mid-February, Reed experienced organ failure. As seen on her husband Danny's Instagram account, Reed started getting severely sick a few weeks prior.

"A few weeks ago Lexi kept getting sick and couldn't keep any food down. She then started acting differently so I took her to the hospital where they admitted her into ICU, placed on a medically induced comma, on a ventilator, and me that her organs started failing," he said.

If they had waited any longer, Danny said the doctors told him the outcome would have been dire.

In the month since her hospitalization, Reed, who previously documented her journey to losing 312 lbs., has updated followers regarding her recovery.

Two weeks ago, she posted a photo of a healthy dinner that included "blackened salmon, veggies and green onion, dip, & cottage cheese."

"I had my first doctors appts since leaving the hospital but still waiting to get more answers," she wrote in the caption. "I will be getting a doppler on my leg next month and going back to see another doctor now that I've had my first appointment."

Reed went on to apologize "for being a bit MIA," writing, "I haven't felt I had many updates or content as i spend most of my time resting."