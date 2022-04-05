Influencer Lexi Reed Is Back in the Hospital with Stomach and Leg Pain: 'Getting Worse'

The weight loss influencer, who spent a month in the hospital earlier this year with kidney failure, had to go back after weeks of pain

Lexi Reed is back in the hospital and frustrated as her health woes continue.

The weight loss influencer — who had excitedly shared two weeks ago that she was off dialysis after two months — shared on her Instagram Story that she had to head back to the hospital due to severe stomach and leg pain.

"Not how I wanted to spend my Monday 😭," Reed, 31, posted, along with a photo of her hospital's emergency room entrance. "Been in pain the last two weeks with my legs and stomach & it's not getting better so here we are 😫."

An hour later, Reed gave another update from her hospital bed with her husband Danny Reed by her side.

"Unfortunately, here we go again," she said, referencing the month she spent in the hospital at the beginning of the year. "Gonna get some answers. Basically I'm having really hard knots in my stomach that have been getting worse. My legs are really heavy and they hurt really bad. And I've had a temperature of over 101 since Thursday that we've been trying to keep down with acetaminophen [Tylenol]."

Reed explained that she still hasn't been able to walk on her own, and her leg pain has "just got worse" in the last two weeks.

The influencer, who gained fame after she lost over 300 lbs., originally went to the hospital on Jan. 20 after four days of being unable to keep any food down. Almost immediately after she arrived, Reed's blood sugar dropped and her organs started to fail, she said, and doctors put her on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

After nearly a month in the hospital, she was able to go home but needed dialysis three times a week due to kidney failure. Reed got good news on March 21 when she was told that her kidneys were improving and she could come off dialysis, but now two weeks later, she's struggling again.

"We're just ready for some answers," she said on Monday. "Ready for all this to be over. Ready to be healthy and in the gym … I just haven't said a lot in the last two weeks because I was hoping I would get better and here we are. So, positive prayers, thank you."

"So ready to just feel like myself again," she added. "It's been just one thing after another but I'm still trying to smile."

Reed previously told PEOPLE that being confined to a wheelchair has been frustrating, and she worries about the "burden" she's putting on Danny.