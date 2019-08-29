Influencer Shares How She Used the Keto Diet to Lose the 50 Lbs. She Gained During Pregnancy

Image zoom Amber Fillerup Clark

Six months after giving birth, one influencer is seeing major results, which she credits to the keto diet.

Amber Fillerup Clark, a blogger who also runs a hair extension business, gave birth to her third child, daughter Frankie, in February. Over the half a year since Frankie arrived, Clark has followed the high-fat, high-protein and low-carb diet to lose the 50 lbs. she gained during her pregnancy.

The mom of three showed off her results on Instagram.

“I know it is so cliché to say but geez how crazy are our bodies?! It’s amazing,” Clark wrote. “I wanted to post these progress pictures because where I saw the most changes was when I started doing keto with my hubby.”

Clark said that her husband David has followed the keto diet for over nine years — long before it became the trendy diet with celebrity fans like Jenna Jameson and Kourtney Kardashian — but she wasn’t sure if it was the right plan for her.

“I am the type of person that if I’m going to have a cookie I’m gonna have a few 😂 and during my pregnancy I ate pretty much what I felt like while trying to make healthy choices.. but I have a maaaajor sweet tooth,” she said. “I gained 50 lbs. with each of my pregnancies. So that has been the biggest change for me with keto is 1. Feeling so good being off carbs and sugar and 2. Seeing the most results to lose the baby weight I put on — just to feel strong and healthy.”

Clark said, after questions from followers, that she is still breastfeeding her daughter.

“Yes I’m still nursing!” she said. “[Frankie] drinks only breast milk — I nurse 90 percent of the time and the other 10 percent she gets breast milk from a bottle from David while I’m at work.”

And Clark added that she and her husband are fans of the somewhat controversial diet.

“I know it’s not for everyone, but it works for us,” she said.

Earlier this year, a few celebrities took sides over the keto diet after trainer Jillian Michaels called it a “bad plan” that deprives dieters of essential nutrients. Her comments angered Al Roker and Andy Cohen, who are both fans of the plan.

“My point is, what works for you, works for you,” Roker said on Today in January. “There’s science on both sides that says it’s not a great idea and science that says it is a good idea. I think it’s up to people — with their doctor, with their medical professional — [to make their own decision].”