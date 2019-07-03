Image zoom Hannah Polites Hannah Polites/Instagram

Hannah Polites’ body is still recovering after she gave birth to her second child four weeks ago, and she couldn’t be prouder — “loose skin, soft tone” and all.

The Australian fitness influencer, 28, said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she’s getting ready to exercise again, but she’s still happy to celebrate what her body accomplished when she naturally gave birth to son Arlo William on June 5.

“Still amazed by the human body, it blows my mind,” she wrote, alongside photos of her body at 38 weeks pregnant and now, four weeks postpartum. “I think I’m appreciating the process so much more the second time around as I’ve completely let go of any expectations I had and just focused on the functionality of my body rather than its appearance. My body was a house for my little babe, a tunnel for arrival earthside and now it provides liquid gold for growth.”

Polites, who is also a doula, said that she’s not stressing out over the changes to her body.

“I love and appreciate my bod regardless of the extra loose skin, soft tone and uneven boobs (my kids couldn’t care less either although Evaliah [her older daughter] loves to grab at my tummy all day),” she said.

“Just an update to keep it real — I’m currently still 7kg [about 15 lbs.] up from my pre-pregnancy wait and I’ve lost A LOT of muscle tone and still can’t fit into the majority of my clothes. I’m looking forward to exercising because it makes me FEEL energetic and strong.”

Polites previously shared two other postpartum updates — one from 24 hours after giving birth and another from 13 days later. The mom of two said she wanted to give an honest look at her post-baby body.

“Although a little confronting for me, I want to be as real as possible with you all and share my postpartum body journey exactly how it is,” she said of the photo from 24 hours postpartum. “I was tired, pale and a little sore but so proud of what I’d just achieved the day before.”

Polites also said that she’s waiting at least six weeks before she exercises again.

“The human body is so amazing and I’m so thankful that mine was able to grow, birth and now nurture my boy,” she said. “I’m in no rush to ‘bounce back’ and will just be focusing on my family and new baby, not exercising for at least 6 weeks.”

Though now, four weeks later, Polites said she’s looking forward to rebuilding her muscle. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram Story on Wednesday to show how she improved her glutes.

“Interesting how different stages of your life you will have completely different goals,” she wrote. “Five years from left to right and a 7 kg increase — change from cardio to strength training.”

“If I’ve done it once then I can do it again, right?” she continued in another post. “Excited to start training again in a few weeks.”