Image zoom Hannah Polites Hannah Polites/Instagram

Hannah Polites is sharing another photo of her postpartum body — and opening up about the body shaming she dealt with during her pregnancy.

The Instagram influencer, 28, shared a picture of her body just 24 hours after giving birth to her second child, Arlo William, on June 5. This new photo is from 13 days postpartum, and Polites said her body is still recovering.

“I’m still not fitting most of my pre-baby clothes so wearing the same things on repeat, just wanted to show you my honest #postpartum,” she wrote on Instagram.

Polites also included a video of her stomach at 38 weeks pregnant, just before she gave birth. While she got significant criticism during her first pregnancy for her small baby bump, the mom of two said that this time around, she was shamed for her large baby bump.

“Cannot believe how much more I popped with this baby compared to my pregnancy with Evaliah [her older daughter],” she said. “I would get comments everywhere I went about how big I was and ‘am I sure there’s not two in there?!’ ”

But Polites said she didn’t stress over the body shaming.

“In the end Arlo stayed in an extra week than Evaliah and was born 450g bigger but was still well within average,” she said. “Luckily, I don’t let the comments worry me as I knew my body wouldn’t grow a baby it couldn’t handle.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnancy Is Different for Everyone

The Australian midwife wrote in her first postpartum post that she’s not worried about rushing back to her pre-baby body.

“The human body is so amazing and I’m so thankful that mine was able to grow, birth and now nurture my boy,” she said. “I’m in no rush to ‘bounce back’ and will just be focusing on my family and new baby, not exercising for at least 6 weeks.”

And, Polites said, she’s using this time as a way to teach her 2-year-old daughter about body positivity.

“Evaliah has already asked why mama’s belly button ‘looks funny’ and why my skin on my belly is so soft and she now knows that it’s because my body created a beautiful life and that’s bloody incredible,” she said.