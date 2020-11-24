“I’m not gonna let it get me down though,” said the trainer, who welcomed son Izaac in June

Influencer Emily Skye Says Getting Her Fitness Back After Her Second Child Is ‘a Lot Slower’

Emily Skye is working hard at getting back to her pre-pregnancy fitness level — but if it doesn’t happen, she’s not going to “beat myself up about it,” the influencer said.

Skye, 35, welcomed her second child, son Izaac, in a very unexpected home birth on June 18. Once she recovered enough to start exercising again, the trainer has been working on rebuilding her fitness, but noticed that it’s been slow going this time around compared to her pregnancy with daughter Mia, 2½.

“My journey to getting my fitness back seems to be a lot slower than it was after having Mia. I am a lot busier now though with my businesses and kids and fitting in my training is more challenging,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself in a bikini.

“I’m not gonna let it get me down though — we all know comparison can be the thief of joy and it can even be detrimental to compare to your previous self! We’re always changing and our bodies go through SO much during pregnancy and after!”

Skye instead focuses on how she feels mentally and physically, and “what my body DOES rather than how it ‘looks.’ ”

“That’s not to say I don’t have fitness goals though and that I’m not doing everything in my power to reach those goals, but it’s about controlling what you have the ability to control,” she explained. “If I can’t then I don’t beat myself up about it. There’s just no point! 🤷🏻‍♀️ I’m doing the best I can and that’s good enough.”

Skye, who lives in Queensland, Australia with Izaac, Mia and her partner, Declan, said that while she isn’t losing weight and building muscle at the same speed as her last pregnancy, she’s doing far better mentally. After Mia was born, Skye dealt with postpartum depression, but hasn’t experienced it so far.

“I’m in a far better headspace this time. It’s flat out and stressful and Izaac is a much more difficult baby than Mia was but I’m grateful I haven’t (yet) experienced postnatal depression like I did after having Mia. 🙏🏼 ”

Skye also urged her followers to “please never be ashamed of suffering from mental health issues” like postpartum depression, and to reach out if they need help.

“It’s more common than we think and you are not alone,” she said.

Skye previously told PEOPLE that her more-positive mindset is something she developed from getting older.