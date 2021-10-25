Influencer Emily Skye Emphasizes 'Babies Do Not Ruin Your Body' in Postpartum Photos

The fitness trainer showed what her body looked like at 3 months postpartum, and a year later at 15 months, after "a LOT of work" in the gym

Emily Skye is proving her haters wrong after a year of hard work in the gym.

The Australian fitness influencer, 36, got plenty of comments after giving birth to her second child, son Izaac, in June 2020 about how she would never be able to get back to her pre-baby shape.

"So many said 'you can't do it,' but I said 'I can & I will.' They said 'your body is ruined now' but I said 'it's not ruined it's just different.' Before I had kids people always used to say 'let's see how you'd look after having a baby' — I said 'I can't wait,' " Skye wrote on Instagram.

Once she took the time to commit to a fitness routine and healthy eating, Skye was able to defy their claims and is now showing off her progress in a video of her body at 3 months postpartum and a year later, at 15 months.

"BABIES DO NOT RUIN YOUR BODY — it may be different but it's still amazing, beautiful & strong! 🙌🏼" she said.

"I was in no rush to get my fitness back, it took over a year, & a LOT of work — but I got there & I feel the best I've ever felt," Skye continued. "Nothing beats feeling healthy, strong, fit, confident & happy! 🙌🏼"

The mom of two emphasized that she still appreciated her body at 3 months postpartum, and encouraged other new moms to do the same.

"The important thing is loving yourself along the way in ALL stages of your journey 🤍," she said. "Just because you want to be 'stronger, fitter or healthier' doesn't mean you can't love your body along the way. I train BECAUSE I love it — not because I hate it. 💕😘"

Skye told PEOPLE in Oct. 2020, at four months postpartum, that she gained a "new appreciation" for her body after she unexpectedly delivered Izaac at home without medication.

"I had done it all at home and all on my own. I did it. My body did it. My body went into pushing out the baby itself, and I think it's so amazing," she said. "I said to myself, if I ever feel I don't like my body I need to remember this moment and remember what my body has done."

And Skye, who has been open about struggling with depression and disordered eating as a teenager, added that her body image has only improved as time goes on.