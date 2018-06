Get Inspired by These Incredible Weight Loss Transformations

Rachel Saintfort had never let her weight be a source of stress.

“In high school I hit 200 lbs., but I was blessed to be a confident person,” the Lakeland, Florida native tells PEOPLE for the 2018 “How We Lost 100 Lbs.” issue.

However, she continued to gradually gain weight and reached her highest, 291 lbs., after the birth of her daughter in 2007.

Saintfort decided to try dieting, but nothing stuck. Then, in January 2017, she got a wake up call. Her daughter, now 10 years old, said a classmate had called Saintfort “fat.”

“She looked so sad, and she’s trying to act like it wasn’t a big deal. At that moment it hit me that she’s suffering, and she’s being picked on or laughed at because of my laziness or my unhealthy choices,” Saintfort says. “That definitely inspired me to get it together, because I didn’t want her to feel that way.”

The case manager, 32, decided to cut out fast food and soda and started doing daily 3-mile walks around the lake in her town.

She also started documenting her weight loss journey on her Instagram account, @Ms100Lbs, and set a goal to drop 100 lbs.

Less than 12 months later, she reached her goal. “I cried,” she says. “It was an amazing feeling.”