Dan Reynolds is on the mend.

The Imagine Dragons lead singer, 35, looked to be recovering nicely after some recent health setbacks as he shared a shirtless mirror selfie on his Instagram Story over the weekend. "Health and rehabilitation," Reynolds wrote with the photo, in which he sports a knee brace.

His band postponed several upcoming shows last week as Reynolds has "a fairly serious LCL sprain in his knee," and he's been "struggling with hemorrhaged vocal cords and a nodule." They noted that his doctor "warned" him "that going out right now could cause a rupture and irreparably harm his voice."

"In our twelve years as a band, we've never had to cancel a tour (and could count the number of shows on one hand). We hope you guys know how hard it is for us to postpone these dates, and we plan to make it up to you soon," the band wrote in a statement, adding: "We just can't give you the show you expect and deserve right now."

Imagine Dragons' Mercury World Tour will continue in 2023 with another leg, kicking off Jan. 24 in Zallaq, Bahrain.

Imagine Dragons. Julia Pagano

Reynolds previously told PEOPLE that the three-year hiatus since their Evolve World Tour wrapped up in 2019 was certainly welcome, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic extended the break.

"I was feeling pretty burnt out on the road," he said in August. "I was at a point where I would walk on stage in front of 100,000 people pre-COVID, and at the end I felt numb. The second you're at that point, that's when you know someone else deserves to be there and not you. I needed some time to regroup and re-find my lust and love for live music."

The Grammy Award winner, who suffers from depression and two autoimmune diseases (ankylosing spondylitis and ulcerative colitis), also opened up about how he takes care of himself on the road.

RELATED VIDEO: Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on His Health Battle & His Surprising Baby News

"I have to live a really, really rigorous lifestyle, very disciplined, in order to keep my body working. Every day I have to exercise to flood all my joints with blood and keep the inflammation down. It's a lot of exercise, like physical-therapy-type exercise," he explained. "Then, I live a really regimented diet — no processed food, very little sugar, a lot of complex carbs. It's like living as an athlete."

"For me, it keeps me strait-laced. I'm a little prone to wanting to not be strait-laced, so it helps when it's your health on the line. If I didn't have that, I don't know that I would've been able to not burn out hard on the road. It's really easy as a musician to turn to all the vices. It kind of comes with the territory. It's a blessing and a curse," Reynolds added.