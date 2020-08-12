Amazon’s Best-Selling No-Touch Thermometer Has Thousands of Five-Star Reviews — and It’s 45% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many household essentials, from cleaning supplies to toilet paper, went out of stock everywhere. One product you may have tried to get a hold of but couldn’t was a thermometer. Now that they’ve been restocked at major retailers like Amazon, you’re probably searching for an high-quality and affordable option — and shoppers seem to think the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is one of the best.

The iHealth thermometer is the best-selling thermometer on Amazon as well as one of the top 10 best-selling household items on the site right now. The sleek thermometer uses an infrared sensor to read temperatures via the forehead, so no physical contact is involved. All you have to do is simply aim it about an inch away from the center of the forehead, press the button, and the thermometer will silently vibrate when it’s completed the reading.

The thermometer usually retails for $60, but you can snag it for just $33 right now.

The thermometer is so popular that over 2 million units have been sold since 2017, and it’s racked up a whopping 4,000 positive reviews on Amazon. Shoppers say it’s “beautifully made,” practical, and provides quick results.

“I have purchased and used a variety of thermometers throughout the last two months: ear, forehead, oral, touch, and non-touch kinds. This one is quite accurate, extremely fast, and [takes] less than a second for a reading,” one customer wrote. “Easy to use too, with no waiting for a reset. Overall a great buy, especially for this price.”

Reviewers also note that it’s a smart purchase for essential workers who need to take their own temperature or the temperature of others daily.