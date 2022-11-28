Iggy Azalea Says She's Recovering from Back Surgery and 'Didn't Walk' for 3 Weeks

"I'm just thankful to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now," said Iggy Azalea while talking about her experience in a series of Twitter posts

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.  

Published on November 28, 2022 08:55 PM
Iggy Azalea attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Iggy Azalea is taking a break to focus on her health.

After performing as the opening act for Pitbull's Can't Stop Us Now Tour and at halftime during the Raiders vs. Texans game in October, the 32-year-old rapper revealed that she is currently in recovery from complications after back surgery.

"I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie but right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury," she said in a Twitter thread on Monday.

According to the "Fancy" rapper, the recovery process included being "hooked up to a million machines" and bedridden for three weeks during which she didn't walk except to use the bathroom.

"It happens really fast," she wrote.

She expressed that being unable to fly caused her to lose her film opportunity, but she will "focus on walking and sitting for now" after being taken off bed rest.

"I'm about 50% recovered but I'm doing great and feel really happy to be doing better each day," she added in a separate tweet.

According to Azalea, since the start of her recovery journey five weeks ago, she has trained every day to be able to walk again.

Grand Reopening of LIGHT Nightclub
Clique Hospitality 

"Day 1 back walking I couldn't stand for more than 3mins. Now I'm at 30mins! Im just chipping away at it daily until I'm at 100%," she responded to a fan, expressing that doctors have been happy with her recovery process.

She closed off her message by telling fans that the experience has given her a new appreciation for her body and that she hopes to be in good health by Christmas.

"Stay healthy everyone and pay attention to what your body is telling you! I'll let you know how it's all going in a few more weeks," she wrote in the closing of her Twitter thread.

Through her experience, however, she remains in good spirits.

Following her lengthy post to fans, she shared a video of her and 2-year-old son Onyx playing with Legos and wearing Spider-Man masks.

"He's great, we play a lot of Lego in bed & watched a lot of movies. He's really happy now that I'm up moving. He's my hype squad!" she tweeted in a separate response.

