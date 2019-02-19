62-Year-Old Identical Twins Get Matching Facelifts: 'We Do Everything Together'
Melodye Hirsch-Wintemute and Ileane Hirsch-Nielsen love being identical twins. But at age 62, their faces were changing and they missed being able to shock people with their matching looks.
“It feels strange not to look alike,” Ileane said on a November episode of The Doctors. “We want to stay the same.”
Melodye is extremely active, but felt her face didn’t match her fit body.
“Overall fitness-wise, I feel like I look pretty good for this old lady, but when I look in the mirror I just see the droopy jowels, and I see the wrinkles and the discoloration of my skin, and it’s just not how I feel,” she said. “I teach a bunch of formats at the gym and I can zoom around most 20-year-olds, I just can’t zoom around my face, so I need some help!”
“We’re changing, but body-wise we’re similar and I look in the mirror and I go, that’s not me,” Ileane added.
The twins believe that their active days — Melodye teaches 12 fitness classes a day and Ileane hits the gym seven days a week — made their skin droop, and made any injectables ineffective.
“We’ve done some fillers and we’ve done some Botox. I think it’s because I work out so much, because I teach 10 to 15 classes a week, I think that stuff just sucks in,” Melodye said. “It doesn’t last very long.”
In search of a long-term solution — and a way to get their twinning looks back — they went to The Doctors for help, and got free facelifts from plastic surgeon Dr. Rady Rahban.
“We just want to look in the mirror and feel better about we’re looking at,” Ileane said.
Three months later, the twins revealed their new look.
“I feel like I look refreshed,” Ileane said on Tuesday’s episode. “We don’t look plastic.”
And she said that her sister Melodye, who felt like she previously looked more gaunt because she didn’t carry as much weight, had a healthy glow.
“She’s actually got a fuller face,” Ileane said. “We’ve had people come up to us and say we look more alike now.”