Idaho Man Earns Record for Pushing His Quintuplets During Half Marathon: 'Run Faster, Dad!'

Chad Kempel completed the 13.1-mile race while pushing his five children in a stroller

An Idaho man set a Guinness World Record after finishing a half marathon in 2 hours and 19 minutes while pushing his quintuplets in a stroller.

Chad Kempel crossed the finish line with his four-year-old children at the Oakland Running Festival in California last month, according to Today.

"The kids were saying, 'Run faster, Dad!' " he told the outlet. "They thought it was hilarious."

"I carried a sign with me that said, 'Anything is possible,' " he added. "I repeat that phrase all the time — and it seems to be working. The other day, my daughter was like, 'I can't lift this,' and then she stopped and said, 'Wait — anything is possible.' "

Chad's wife Amy rode a bicycle alongside him as he ran, cheering for him as he pushed an additional 240 pounds throughout the race, according to the outlet.

"I was very challenged on that day," Chad told KIVI-TV.

"I'm just dying sweating and I'm like, 'I don't even know if I can go any farther!' " he recalled. "I had forgotten how heavy it could be, especially when we're going up a hill, even if it's barely a hill at all, I'm basically full-on holding the whole thing up."

The couple welcomed Lincoln, Noelle, Grayson, Preston and Gabriella in January 2018. They are also parents to daughters Savannah, 7, and Avery, 5.

Chad previously set another Guinness World Record when he ran full marathon – 26.2 miles – in five hours and 31 minutes while pushing his children in 2019, per Today.

In fact, he continued after completing the marathon to run exactly 27.3 miles to honor his wife, who carried the quintuplets for 27 weeks and 3 days while pregnant, according to the outlet.

"It is nothing compared to what she went through but I wanted to pay tribute to her," he explained.