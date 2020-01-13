Idaho Girl, 13, Dies from Flu Complications 4 Days Before Birthday

Image zoom Lily Clark GoFundMe

A 13-year-old girl from Idaho died from flu complications on Jan. 5, just four days before she turned 14.

Liliana “Lily” Clark was taken to urgent care on Dec. 27 with a sore throat and fever and was diagnosed with the flu, according to her GoFundMe page, which has raised over $11,000 in less than a week.

Clark was sent home with tamiflu meds, but three days later, her parents rushed her back to urgent care after her symptoms became increasingly worse — including her inability to breathe and having a green colored complexion, the GoFundMe page detailed.

Once they saw that Clark’s oxygen levels were at only 60 percent, the urgent care called an ambulance for the teenager and sent here to the hospital where doctors tried oxygen masks, though they were ineffective. Clark was then sedated and a tube was put down her throat, causing her to throw up during the process.

The doctors at the hospital deduced that Clark had pneumonia and MRSA (methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus) that had spread throughout her whole body. The doctors also found swelling in her brain which resulted in bleeding, according to the page.

Image zoom Lily Clark GoFundMe

RELATED: Ohio Teen Contracts Mysterious Illness the Day After Christmas Leaving Her Paralyzed

Clark was at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls before she was transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brain tests later showed no activity from Clark, and she never woke up.

Clark died on Jan. 5 at 4:23 p.m., surrounded by her parents, Jennifer and Jose, and family, the GoFundMe said.

RELATED VIDEO: Florida Teen Dies After Contracting Mono — Her Heartbroken Father Says ‘It Was Too Far, Too Fast’

“Lily was an extremely beautiful bright and sweet young lady that had her whole life ahead of her!” the page’s description reads.

The page also says that Clark had three siblings: older sister Tahlia, younger brother Arian, and newborn sister Alina.

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe page has raised over $11,000 from 167 donors, with a goal price of $15,000.