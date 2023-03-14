Ice-T Urges Followers to Get Routine Checkups: 'Early Diagnosis Can Save Your Life'

Ice-T is urging his followers to stay on top of their health with regular checkups.

On Tuesday, the rapper and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star posted a photo on Instagram of himself getting a CT scan.

"Nothing's wrong… Just checking my Engine!" the 65-year-old wrote. "I seriously advise all my guys out there to do your Check ups… Don't wait till you're sick!

"Early diagnosis can save your life. Real talk. 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽," he added.

Ice-T/instagram

While many praised Ice-T for using his platform to offer advice, the star received a number of messages from people saying they couldn't afford getting regular checkups.

"Yea of course if we all had that kind of money…" one person commented before Ice-T later clapped back at critics.

"I make a post about going to the Doctor for check ups.. Some people DECIDE to tell me THEY can't afford health care," he tweeted. "I was broke and homeless. I know personally what a struggle life can be. Does that have ANYTHING to do with my positive attempt to get you to take care of yourselves?? Smh."

Another one of his followers then assured, "Ice T, you can't please the masses. Many of us understood the message. I got checked up last week. Great advice."