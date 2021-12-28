Ice-T Says He Has 5 Friends Fighting COVID: 'Stay Safe People'

"I’ve got 5 friends fighting Covid right now… 2 in the hospital.. I know it’s been a long run…… But it’s NOT gone," the rapper tweeted Monday

Ice-T is sharing a message of caution in light of a surge of COVID-19 cases across the Unites States and the world.

The musician and actor, 63, revealed on Monday that he currently has several friends sick with the coronavirus, and two are hospitalized.

"FYI: I've got 5 friends fighting Covid right now… 2 in the hospital," the rapper wrote on Twitter. "I know it's been a long run…… But it's NOT gone. Stay safe people."

Ice-T's tweet comes as the pandemic has reached a new peak, due to the highly transmissible and rapidly spreading omicron variant.

As of last week, the COVID-19 variant now accounts for the majority of reported cases in the United States.

According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 73.2 percent of coronavirus cases reported between Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 were omicron. Another 26.6 percent of cases were the delta variant.

This represents a significant increase in the spread of omicron across the country. The week prior, omicron accounted for just 12 percent of cases in the U.S., the CDC reported.

Omicron makes up an even larger portion of COVID-19 cases in parts of the country including the New York region and the Pacific Northwest, where omicron accounted for more than 90 percent of cases earlier this month.

Last year, Ice-T revealed that another close contact was battling COVID-19 — his father-in-law Steve Austin, dad to his wife Coco Austin.

The Law & Order: SVU star said in a Nov. 29, 2020 tweet that his wife's father was "on Oxygen indefinitely" after contracting the virus earlier that year.

"My father-in-law 'Coco's dad' was a serious 'No Masker' COVID hit him," he wrote at the time. "Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he's on Oxygen indefinitely."

Ice-T also shared a photo of his father-in-law wearing an oxygen mask, writing, "Ohhh he's a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame."

The elder Austin had been hospitalized in Arizona in June 2020, the rapper previously shared.

In July of that year, the actor — who shares 6-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole with Coco, 42 — said during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that it took his father-in-law "a month to make it out of the hospital."

"Now he's home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely," he told host Jimmy Fallon.