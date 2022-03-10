Days of Our Lives actress Linsey Godfrey revealed she was diagnosed with borderpolar, a combination of borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder

What Is Borderpolar? What to Know from the Expert Who Helped Discover the Mental Illness Term

Years before Days of Our Lives star Linsey Godfrey was diagnosed with borderpolar, the actress, now 33, struggled silently without the proper diagnosis or treatment. Now, she's speaking out in the hopes of helping others.

"Borderpolar refers to individuals with borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder," Dr. Mark Zimmerman, a professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University, who helped coin the mental health term, explains in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "Some 20% of individuals with one diagnosis have the other."

"There's been so much focus on the differences between them, no one really looked at what are the implications of having both," he says. "So we did a study in which we looked at individuals with both and compared them to a group of individuals with bipolar disorder and a group of individuals with borderline personality disorder and found, not surprisingly, the impact of two problems on a person's wellbeing tends to be more significant than the impact of just one problem."

For diagnosis, symptoms associated with both bipolar and borderline personality disorder must be met. "With bipolar, individuals can have episodes of both major depression as well as episodes of either hypomania or mania."

"Symptoms of borderline personality disorder include unstable mood with marked shifts from one mood state to another; significant ups and downs; an inner sense of emptiness and uncertainty of one's identity; difficulties regulating their temper; impulsivity across a number of different areas, such as eating, substance use, or sexual behavior; and self-harm behavior, threats of suicidality, as well as suicide attempts," Zimmerman says. "Not all such features need to be present, but at least five of a list of nine features."

Zimmerman along with a team of experts presented "Borderpolar: Diagnosis and Treatment of Patients with Bipolar Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder" at the Psych Congress in San Diego in 2019.

In terms of treatment — psychotherapy is needed for borderline's symptoms, which are personality-based, and medication plus therapy for the mood instability of bipolar can be effective. "These people," Zimmerman says, "can get better."

For Godfrey, who says she is is now happy and healthy thanks to medication, cognitive behavioral therapy and a strong network of family and friends, says her hope is that sharing her story will help others who are in pain.

"Mental illness doesn't discriminate," she says. "It doesn't care who you are, or what family you were born into, or what your experiences were. The more we talk about it, the less alone everybody would feel."