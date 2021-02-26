These Editor- and FDA-Approved KN95 Masks Are $22 Off Thanks to This Rare Amazon Deal

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you've been thinking about investing in a pack of KN95 face masks, now might be the best time to do so thanks to this rare Amazon deal.

The Huheta KN95 Face Masks are one of the mask models approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency usage. (You can find them under the manufacturer Dongguan Sengtor Plastics Products Co. in the non-NIOSH approved respirators category.) Made up of five layers — including two non-woven outer layers, two melt-blown layers, and one moisture-absorbing cotton layer — the masks can filter up to 98 percent of airborne particles, from dust to droplets. Each one comes individually wrapped and has a nose clip and soft earloops.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Huheta KN95 masks are available in a pack of 60, which is one of the largest packs of KN95s available on Amazon. While the 60-count usually costs $80, you can get it for just $59 for a limited time. (This is only the second time the masks have been discounted since they were launched in 2020.) The KN95s are also available in black and in smaller packs of 30, both of which are discounted as well.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Huheta KN95 Face Masks, Pack of 60, $58.64 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Huheta KN95 Face Masks, Pack of 30, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

I've tested lots of masks, but have exclusively been wearing Huheta's KN95 masks since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended double masking or wearing a tight face mask made of two or more layers. The Huheta masks are super comfortable and fit well on my small face thanks to their cone shape. Unlike cloth or surgical masks, they're rounded on the sides for a more sealed fit. I particularly love that these masks are made of five layers, which makes me feel extra protected, and that they're each properly and safely stored in plastic wrapping.

Plus, if you get the masks on sale (like I did), you're getting each mask for 98 cents, which is a great deal for KN95s. Most packs usually come with 25 masks for around $40 to $50, making the cost per mask much higher for a smaller quantity.

If you're looking for more safety essentials, Huheta makes a no-touch forehead thermometer (which is also on sale and has over 8,800 five-star ratings), as well as three-ply disposable surgical masks.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Huheta Disposable Face Masks, 50 Pack, $9.99; amazon.com