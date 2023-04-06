Hugh Jackman Reveals He Tested Negative for Skin Cancer: 'Thank You All For The Love'

Hugh Jackman is sharing his latest health update after undergoing two biopsies to find out whether he has basal cell skin cancer.

The Greatest Showman actor, 54, who has been treated for skin cancer several times in the past, revealed on his Instagram Story on Wednesday that his latest biopsies (medical tests which examine tissues to find out whether a person has cancer) came back negative.

"Thank you ALL for the love. I feel it! And to the media for getting this very important message out," he wrote.

The actor who reminded his 31.1 million followers to "put some sunscreen on" in an Instagram Reel shared Monday also advocated once again for wearing "sunscreen with a high level of SPF (no matter the reason)."

"It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me... This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It's coming out now," Jackman previously said on Monday. "Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe."

Hugh Jackman Instagram

While wearing a bandage on his nose, Jackman revealed in the same Instagram Reel that he'd undergone the two biopsies at the suggestion of his doctor.

"So, I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever," he started. "I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, [Dr. Lisa Airan], who's awesome. And she just saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion. She doesn't know."

"I'll find out in two or three days, and as soon as I know, I'll let you know. Just to remind you, basal cell — in the world of skin cancers — is the least dangerous of them all," added Jackman.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, which is caused by "abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells" and can usually be cured when treated early.

The Deadpool 3 star revealed he first had basal cell carcinoma removed from his nose in 2013 after his wife Deborra-Lee Furness told him "to get the mark on my nose checked." He also said a makeup artist brought the spot to his attention while he was filming the 2014 Marvel movie X-Men: Days Of Future Past.

RELATED Video: Hugh Jackman Says 'Deadpool 3' Features 'Something I've Never Done Before' as Wolverine

"It's always a bit of a shock just hearing the word 'cancer,'" he said in 2015. "Being an Australian it's a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up, so I was a prime candidate for it."

Jackman noted at the time that he had four skin cancers removed, three from his nose and one from his shoulder, and noted that he has since gone to the doctor's office "every three months for checkups."

"I was trying to keep calm about it but it wasn't until [his skin cancer surgeon] Dr. Michael Albom really explained to me that what I had, in a way, was the kind of skin cancer you want to have if you're going to have it. Basal cell carcinoma is just something you have to deal with. It's cancerous. It will grow. You just have to get it out," added Jackman.