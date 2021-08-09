Hugh Jackman Receives 'Inconclusive' Results after Skin Biopsy on His Nose: 'Not That Worried'

The actor has been treated for skin cancer on his nose five times

Hugh Jackman is keeping his promise and updating his fans on his latest skin biopsy.

The 52-year-old actor recently underwent a skin biopsy on his nose after telling fans last week that his dermatologists noticed something "irregular." On Sunday, the Wolverine star revealed in an Instagram video that his test results came back inconclusive.

"Firstly, thank you everyone for your incredible support. I got so much support for the biopsy I just had," Jackman began. "I promised I'd keep you updated. It actually came back inconclusive which means they didn't quite take enough because I am about to start filming so we didn't want to go too deep."

He continued, "They're not that worried. What did come back makes them not worried. If it's anything, it is a basal cell carcinoma which is not threatening really but needs to be taken care of."

Jackman added that he plans on getting another thorough biopsy in two months when his work schedule allows. He then made a point to urge others to wear sunscreen and be cautious.

"I know I'm repeating myself and will probably not stop … please get skin checks and wear sunscreen," he told his followers. "Thank you all for so much support. I'm seeing your comments and stories. If by posting about this I remind one person to go see their dermatologist - I'm happy."

Basal cell carcinoma is the single most common form of cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Almost 3 million cases are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. It rarely spreads beyond the lesion site but can be disfiguring if allowed to grow.

Jackman has been treated for skin cancer on his nose five times. He was first treated for basal cell carcinoma in November 2013, with the most recent treatment in 2015. At the time, he opened up to PEOPLE about his experience with skin cancer, saying he was surprised to learn of his diagnosis.

