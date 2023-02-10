Hugh Jackman Shows Off Muscles and Teases Costar Ryan Reynolds During 'Deadpool 3' Training

The Marvel stars continue their playful feud as Hugh Jackman shares a photo while training for the upcoming superhero film

Published on February 10, 2023 03:30 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty for Netflix

Hugh Jackman is trying to one-up Ryan Reynolds in his training for Deadpool 3.

On Friday, the 54-year-old posted a photo on Instagram alongside fitness coach Beth Lewis. Jackman posed in the gym flexing with a dumbbell, tagging Reynolds, 46, in the photo as the costars continue their friendly competition to get in shape for the Marvel film.

"He's only 46. I'm older. But it's not a competition," Jackman teased in the caption.

Last week, Reynolds shared a photo posted by his trainer Don Saladino of him working out for the movie. In the snap, he can be seen lifting two 60 lbs. barbells in each hand, with his large muscles on display.

"I'm not training for Deadpool," Reynolds wrote on his Instagram Story. "I'm training to spend several months with @thehughjackman — who's not as nice as everyone thinks."

Jackman couldn't help but respond, teasing him by reposting the story and adding a "Ur cute" sticker with a heart.

hugh jackman
hugh jackman/instagram

In September, Jackman and Reynolds announced in a video posted to Twitter that Wolverine would be in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3, with a source telling PEOPLE that the role will be much larger than a cameo.

Since the announcement, the actors have continued their playful feud, mirroring that of their characters' Deadpool and Wolverine. Jackman noted the two Marvel superheroes "are opposites" and "hate each other" in the upcoming sequel.

Last month, he jokingly begged the Academy not to nominate Reynolds' Christmas movie Spirited in an Instagram video, saying the nod would "make the next year of my life insufferable."

DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool; Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Courtesy Everett Collection, 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

In response, Reynolds made a video advocating for a Best Actor nod for Jackman's The Son performance with "zero sarcasm here." Though he couldn't help but poke some fun at the end saying, "Wolverine and Deadpool? Who's he kiddin'? Not on your life, Chappie."

The Wolverine actor shared Reynolds' video on Instagram with the caption, "When @vancityreynolds goes high. I go higher."

Jackman joked with PEOPLE in October that the stars will likely throw hands during production: "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together every day … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time."

But he added: "All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done."

