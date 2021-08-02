The actor has previously been treated for skin cancer on his nose five times

Hugh Jackman Gets Skin Biopsy on His Nose: 'Don't Be Like Me as a Kid — Just Wear Sunscreen'

Hugh Jackman wants fans to know the importance of skin cancer prevention.

The actor, 52, who is rehearsing for his debut in The Music Man on Broadway later this year, shared an Instagram video of him with a bandage on his nose and told fans about a recent visit to his doctor and dermatologist.

"Hey guys, I just wanted to let you know ..." he starts out before removing his mask from his face to reveal a small bandage on his nose.

"I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologist and doctors. They saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked. So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out," he says. "Thank you for your concern. I'll let you know what's going on but they think it's probably fine."

The Wolverine actor, who has been treated for skin cancer on his nose five times, then gave his hard-earned advice: "Remember, go and get a check and wear sunscreen. Don't be like me as a kid. Just wear sunscreen."

He urged fans to further take charge of their health by getting skin cancer screenings, captioning the video post: "A couple of notes ... please get skin checks often, please don't think it won't happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen."

'To Kill a Mockingbird' Broadway play opening night, Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2018 Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock

The actor's most recent treatment for skin cancer was in 2015, after he was first treated for basal-cell carcinoma in November 2013.

In 2015 he opened up to PEOPLE about it, saying he was surprised to learn of his diagnosis at the time.

"It's always a bit of a shock just hearing the word 'cancer,' " he said. "Being an Australian it's a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it."