Howard Stern's Wife Beth Reveals She Had a Breast Cancer Scare: 'I Was a Nervous Wreck'

Beth Stern is coming forward about a recent health scare she experienced.

The wife of Howard Stern opened up in a candid Instagram post on Tuesday, where she revealed that she recently had a breast cancer scare and used the anecdote to urge her female followers to get yearly mammograms.

Earlier this year, Beth, 47, said she showed up for her annual mammogram and doctors discovered a half-inch growth on her breast, which “needed to be rechecked in 6 months.”

“I was a nervous wreck for the past 6 months,” Beth wrote in the post, alongside a photo of her smiling in a bikini. “A very dear friend of mine recently had a double mastectomy so this was extra sensitive.”

Fortunately, when Beth showed up to her appointment on Tuesday, she learned that the growth hadn’t gotten any bigger.

“Today was my recheck and it didn’t increase in size,” she explained. “Mine fortunately hasn’t grown and is just a Fibroadenoma.”

“I just want to tell all of you amazing women out there..get your yearly mammograms,” Beth, whose Instagram page is mainly devoted to her foster cats, continued. “Not a cute kitten post but a little dose of reality and i think you are all important and worthy and want you to be here as long as you can… love you all.”

The actress also added, “#loveourboobies #ourmenlovethemtoo ♥️,” before giving a sweet shout-out to her doctor David Agus.

Fibroadenoma is a common, benign breast tumor that often develops during puberty, but can be found in women of any age, according to Breast Cancer Care.

The condition typically occurs as a painless lump, which is smooth and easy to move under the skin, but its exact cause remains unknown. Some professionals believe the tumor occurs due to increased sensitivity to the hormone estrogen.

Unfortunately for the Sterns, this wasn’t the first time they’ve had to deal with a cancer scare.

In May, Howard, 65, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that he spent much of 2016 and 2017 going back and forth for testing after his doctor discovered a low white blood cell count during a regular checkup.

Doctors eventually discovered a growth on his kidney and believed at first that there was a 90 percent chance that it was cancerous. (His health scare was also detailed in his book, Howard Stern Comes Again, which was also released in May.)

“And now all I’m thinking is, ‘I’m going to die,'” Stern told THR. “And I’m scared sh–less.”

Stern, who had almost never taken a day off from his long-running SiriusXM show, shocked fans by canceling the broadcast on May 10, 2017 for surgery — though he kept the reason to himself.

After the procedure, Stern learned that the growth was in fact just a small, non-cancerous cyst. He was able to get back on the air five days later, but was left with seven incisions and a painful recovery.