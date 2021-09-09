Howard Stern Slams Anti-Vaxxers as He Calls for Vaccine Mandate: 'I Want My Freedom to Live'

"You had the cure and you wouldn't take it," Howard Stern said Tuesday on his SiriusXM radio show, as he slammed anti-vaxxers and called for a vaccine mandate

Howard Stern is not pulling punches when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The famed media personality, 67, referenced the recent deaths of several anti-vaxxer radio hosts on Tuesday's episode of his SiriusXM show, slamming their misinformation and calling for a vaccine mandate.

"When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it's mandatory to get vaccinated? F— 'em. F— their freedom. I want my freedom to live," Stern said. "I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bull—."

He also called out unvaccinated "imbeciles" for overwhelming hospitals during the pandemic. "The other thing I hate is that all these people with COVID who won't get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up," Stern said.

"So like, if you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can't even get into the E.R.," he mused. "And I'm really of mind to say, 'Look, if you didn't get vaccinated [and] you got COVID, you don't get into a hospital.' "

"Go f— yourself," Stern added. "You had the cure and you wouldn't take it."

President Joe Biden expressed similar sentiments (in a more diplomatic language) on Thursday, as he imposed a sweeping new vaccine mandate in response to the latest COVID-19 surge. "We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," he said.

As part of the executive order that could impact up to 100 million Americans, the Labor Department will require businesses that employ 100 or more people to ensure that all employees are vaccinated or are tested once a week. The order also extends to all federal employees and contractors, without the option of weekly tests. Additionally, educators in federal Head Start programs, as well as healthcare workers at facilities that receive funds from Medicare and Medicaid, will be required to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

"While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office, I need to tell you a second fact: We're in a tough stretch and it could last for a while," Biden added.