How Val Kilmer Could Speak Again Through an A.I. Program

Val Kilmer has lost his speaking voice due to the intense treatments for his throat cancer, but the actor, 61, has been thriving artistically since going into remission.



And now thanks to a new audio technology company Sonantic, there is hope that Kilmer might be able to use his original speaking voice for upcoming projects and in his day-to-day life.



Last week, the U.K.-based startup revealed an A.I. program they have developed in partnership with Kilmer to restore his old voice.



CEO and co-founder Zeena Qureshi tells PEOPLE that "we see ourselves as the CGI of audio," she says. "We create the world's most expressive and realistic artificial voices, and we do this for the entertainment industry. So on one side we work with actors and we help them train basically an A.I. version of themselves that can edit and it can work for them."

For much more on Val Kilmer, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE now on newsstands

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Val Kilmer's Kids On Their Dad's New Lease on Life Post-Cancer: 'He Has Crazy Energy'



Qureshi, whose background is in speech education and therapy, says the company was contacted last year by Kilmer's team to see if they could develop a program for the actor.

"It was just after the Val documentary had been filmed and put together," says Qureshi. "And Val's team was wondering if they could essentially just give him back his voice, [whether to be used for] his poetry, or his promotional material, just giving him something to continuously use for his craft, because he's such a creative person. And so that's what we did."



Sonantic typically works with existing footage, live or recorded audio to craft the audio A.I., but in Kilmer's case, they had less material to work with due to various film and copyright issues, and because the actor can't come in and record new audio for them.



"[Kilmer's] team provided us data and past recordings," says Qureshi. "And essentially what our tech does best is really try to understand that likeness and really match that nuance in detail."



Company CTO John Flynn says to think of Sonantic's A.I. as more sophisticated and evolved versions of existing voice technology like Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa, but their programs are personalized for each person to work with, create and edit themselves.

val kilmer Credit: Tom Stratton