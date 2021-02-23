How to Prepare Your Body for the Daylight Saving Time Switch

On March 13, it’ll be time to spring forward an hour. Here’s what the experts say can help you adjust

Whether you are a fan of daylight saving time or not, it's coming for most of us on March 13. That's when Americans living in all states besides Alaska and Hawaii "spring forward" (set their clocks ahead) one hour in an effort to get the most of spring and summer's sunshine during daytime hours.

March 13 also marks the start of Sleep Awareness Week, dedicated to making sure we all practice our best slumber-friendly habits. Because while adjusting the clock by 60 minutes—and losing an hour that first day—may not sound like a big deal, anyone who has lived through the change can tell you the adjustment isn't always so simple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to researchers at the Michigan State University, the average American gets 40 minutes less shut-eye the night after DLS than usual, and that can have bigger impacts than just feeling a little fatigued; in fact, researchers have found there's a spike in fatal accidents following the time change.

Luckily, there are smart strategies that will make the transition just a little easier this year. From gradually moving up your bedtime the week before to answering the question "To nap or not to nap?", here's the expert advice you need to make it through the transition without falling asleep at your desk.

Prep for the Change

One way to make the transition smoother is to make the adjustment more gradual, says Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong, M.D., a pulmonologist in the section of sleep medicine and department of medicine at National Jewish Health in Denver, Colo., and chief medical liaison for Philips Sleep and Respiratory Care.

"If your habitual bedtime is 11 p.m., for example, start by going to bed at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, then 10:30 pm on Thursday night, 10:15 pm on Friday night, and finally an hour earlier at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night." That means when Sunday comes around, your body not only will have adjusted to the time change, but you will have gotten a full night's rest.

sleeping happily Credit: Getty

Make it a Light Sunday

Something that can help you head off silly mistakes due to DLS brain fog? Try to keep your schedule as free as possible on March 13. Suggests Dr. Lee-Chiong, "On the first Sunday, don't plan a heavy workload or a lengthy travel schedule." In other words, that's not the day to do your taxes. And, likewise, if you notice your barista gets your name wrong, cut them a break—we're all adjusting.

Cut Down on Coffee

If you've got an afternoon latte habit, now would be the time to get it under control. Caffeine is a known sleep disturber, so being extra careful with how much you drink—and when–in the days leading up to the big switch is a good idea, says Dr. Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., a Los Angeles-based clinical psychologist, diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine, fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and a sleep doctor for Hastens.

"Beginning on the Tuesday before the time change, stop drinking caffeine at 1:30 in the afternoon to help with the earlier bedtime," Dr. Breus suggests. That's because studies have shown that the stimulant reduces sleep when ingested even six hours before hitting the hay!

woman detoxing Credit: Getty

Make it a Sober Weekend

Caffeine isn't the only thing to avoid leading up to the time change; Dr. Breus recommends cutting alcohol during that whole weekend.

After all, science shows that alcohol and sleep aren't exactly a match made in heaven. One research review found that alcohol causes disruptions in the second half of sleep at any amount, and moderate to high levels of alcohol can actually reduce the amount of time spent in that oh-so-important rapid eye movement (REM) cycle, when, according to the Cleveland Clinic, the body repairs its tissues and strengthens the immune system.

Use Light Strategically

Let there be light—at the right times for your adjustment. "Sunlight and darkness help balance and indicate a person's circadian rhythm, so any change to light exposure can impact sleep cycles," explains Dr. Lee. Morning daylight is especially important to the human sleep-wake cycle (the term for our general sleeping patterns), according to Dr. Lee-Chiong, so opening your shades and going for a walk first thing in the morning can be helpful.

"Restricting light exposure late at night is equally important," he says; that means dimming the lights a couple hours before bed and turning off your devices to eliminate blue-light exposure. Research is mixed on how much that last one impacts your body clock, but at the very least, it can help you turn your brain off sooner.

man doing yoga Credit: Getty

Put Exercise on Your Schedule

Dr. Breus recommends keeping up your exercise routine around the time change to help promote quality Zzzzs. A 2017 study in Advances in Preventive Medicine found that middle-aged and elderly adults who were told to exercise showed "increased sleep efficiency" and slept longer, regardless of type or intensity of the activity they did.

Resist the Urge to Nap

Dr. Breus has one rule when it comes to the day after DLS: "No naps!" Sure, if you're feeling a little drowsy, you may feel tempted to get in a few minutes of shut-eye in the afternoon or early evening, but Dr. Breus warns it can set you back.