How Olivia Munn & Glenn Close Are Helping Break the Stigma Around Mental Health

The celebrities are among the many who are making it easier to discuss the often-misunderstood topic of mental health

Published on May 18, 2023 02:17 PM

Many celebrities have shared their own struggles with mental health in order to help others feel less alone — something that PEOPLE also advocates with our Let's Talk About It initiative. Among them are Olivia Munn, who has been outspoken about her experience with anxiety and depression, and Glenn Close, whose family history led her to found Bring Change to Mind to help end the stigma and silence around what has historically been a difficult thing to discuss. Learn more about their advocacy in the video above, brought to you by Maybelline.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

