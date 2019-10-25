How Kelly Ripa Stays Healthy and Energized for Her Busy Lifestyle

"Health equals energy," says Dr. Daryl Gioffre, longevity expert and Kelly Ripa's personal nutritionist

October 25, 2019
Kelly Ripa is defying her age.

The 49-year-old co-host of Live! With Kelly and Ryan revealed on the show earlier this month that a special test — the Epigenetic Aging and Stress test — found her biological age to be 35.

“The Epigenetic test is basically a state-of-the-art technology that measures how your brain and nervous system are functioning, because ultimately that is what controls and coordinates your entire health,” Ripa’s personal nutritionist and longevity expert Dr. Daryl Gioffre tells PEOPLE. “It takes five minutes. It’s painless, your clothes are on and it’s done through a technology called heart rate variability.”

“It measures how you eat, how you think, how you move your body, how you handle stress,” he explains. “It looks at your energy index…Kelly had one of the highest numbers I’ve ever seen.”

According to Gioffre, there are several reasons for Ripa’s impressive numbers. Ripa, who has three kids with husband Mark Consuelos, makes fitness a priority, even with her busy life and filming schedule. She runs, takes SoulCycle classes and also relies on a full-body workout that combines cardio dancing and strength training called the AKT method, developed by celebrity-favorite trainer Anna Kaiser.

“AKT is a combination of endurance, strength, movement, flexibility, breathing and lymphatic drainage, which does detoxification,” says Gioffre, who also does takes AKT classes a few times a week. “It incorporates everything.”

Along with her dedication to fitness, Ripa maintains a plant-based, alkaline diet, says Gioffre, founder of alkaline wellness plan, Alkamind.

“She lives 80/20, so 80 percent of the food she puts into her body are alkaline to the body,” Gioffre says. “Things like dark green leafy vegetables, lots of salads, lots of soups, lots of smoothies.”

In addition to mostly eating clean foods, Ripa takes supplements such as Omega 3 fish oil, black cumin seed oil and turmeric to reduce inflammation.

The star also drinks Alkamind Daily Greens every morning, Alkamind Daily Minerals during her workouts, and also consumes a plant-based protein after her workouts.

Still, Ripa doesn’t deprive herself and finds ways to adjust the diet to fit her lifestyle. For example, Gioffre says she drinks a few cups of coffee before her early call-time, but adds an acid kicking powder formula to each cup.

“It’s about moderation,” he explains. “The key to being healthy is making sure you have the right balance.”

“Why is she so energetic and smiling? Because health equals energy,” Gioffre concludes. “She works as hard on her health as she does on the show…she probably [works] harder than anyone I know.”

