Houston Mother Gives Birth to Triplets via C-Section After Beating Coronavirus

The triplets — Isabella, Nathaniel, and Adriel — were born healthy via C-section two minutes apart on June 4

A Houston woman is now a mom of three healthy triplets following a hard-fought and successful battle with COVID-19.

The woman, Maggie, was 28 weeks pregnant when she arrived at her scheduled admission on May 8 so she and her babies could be monitored, the Women's Hospital of Texas said on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

But after undergoing a routine COVID-19 test, Maggie learned 48 hours later on Mother's Day that she had tested positive for the virus.

"Maggie’s main concern was everyone but herself," hospital representatives said. "She worried about the health of the triplets, her husband and their 5-year-old son, as well as the nurses and physicians caring for her."

Maggie's husband also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was unable to visit her in the hospital, where she stayed for weeks.

After five COVID-19 tests, the last two of which came back negative, Maggie learned on June 4 that "Baby A’s” cord was wrapped around her neck, and she would have a C-section that very day.

As she prepared to give birth to three triplets, Maggie received support from her nurse, as well as from her family virtually.

"Maggie remembers that at exactly 3:59 pm, her father called to pray with her, and when it was time for her epidural, a nurse hugged her tightly until it was complete," the hospital said.

Maggie's three babies, Isabella, Nathaniel, and Adriel, were born via C-section just two minutes apart at 32 weeks, and are "healthy, safe and undeniably resilient."

"Everyone was amazed by how well Maggie did," the hospital representatives said.

Now one month old, the three babies are growing bigger and getting healthier as they remain in the Level II ICU.

"Maggie shared that while it is hard to not have the babies home, she’s OK because she knows they are receiving the best possible care from a specialized team dedicated to their health and keeping them safe during the pandemic," the hospital said.