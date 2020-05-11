New York Hospital Staff Surprised with Free Vacation for Their Efforts to Combat Coronavirus

Thousands of New York health care workers are being treated to a free getaway by American Airlines and Hyatt Hotels as a thank you for their life-saving efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The staff at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst were given a surprise on Friday when the two companies announced that everyone — from doctors, nurses, physician assistants and food service workers — would be awarded a complimentary three-night vacation.

The gift is meant to help the workers "recharge and reconnect with their loved ones, once they are able to take time for themselves," American Airlines and Hyatt said in a joint statement.

“Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented healthcare crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America’s major companies, and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future," Israel Rocha, vice president of NYC Health + Hospitals and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, said in the statement.

Of all 50 states, New York has been hit the hardest by coronavirus, which began to spread around the globe late last year.

Image zoom Staff at the hospital cheer after being told of the surprise Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/AP Images for Hyatt

According to a New York Times database, the state has seen over 342,317 cases and 26,878 deaths attributed to the deadly disease as of Monday afternoon.

More than 4,000 employees at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst are eligible for the complimentary vacation and will be able to choose from selection destinations in the U.S. or Caribbean.

“Every worker at Elmhurst has seen and experienced challenges many of us cannot imagine. They’ve given so much of themselves and chose to serve their community with care, compassion and equity for every patient,” said Robert Isom, president of American Airlines.

“When they are able to take a break, we hope the time away will help them and their loved ones recharge and that they feel our deepest appreciation for their sacrifice and heroism," he continued.

"We are humbled by the healthcare workers’ dedication to saving lives," added Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt. "Now it’s our turn to take care of them like members of our own family, and we look forward to making their stays special when they are able to take a hard-earned break.”

As health care workers across the country care for victims of coronavirus, they fall in danger of catching the dangerous respiratory disease themselves. Many have already lost their lives in the fight against the virus, including a 61-year-old nurse in California and a 48-year-old nurse from New York.

As of Monday afternoon, the United States has seen more than 1.3 million cases and at least 80,095 deaths from coronavirus, the New York Times reported.

