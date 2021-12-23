This NIOSH-Approved N95 Face Mask Will Arrive Before Christmas If You Order Soon
If you're looking for a face mask with extra protection this holiday season as the omicron variant continues to cause an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the globe, a surgical N95 respirator is a solid protective option. While it can be difficult to wade through the many counterfeit face masks available to order online, we found one option approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) that is still in stock on Amazon, but you'll want to order soon (within the next 10 hours, for Prime members) if you want it to arrive before Christmas.
The Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator, which comes in a pack of 20 on Amazon, is NIOSH-approved as an N95 respirator that filters at least 95 percent of airborne particles. For a full list of NIOSH-approved filtering facepiece respirators, head over to the CDC's website to avoid purchasing a counterfeit mask.
The disposable Honeywell respirator is both lightweight and flexible, so it will easily mold to your face, while its cup-like shape offers plenty of room to breathe comfortably. A soft inner lining is designed to minimize facial irritation, adding even more comfort. Plus, an adjustable nose piece allows you to find a custom fit that will stay securely on your face throughout the day with minimal adjustments. It also comes with an elastic head strap instead of earloops, which are known to cause irritation after hours of wear.
Amazon shoppers compliment this mask's comfort and effectiveness. "I have been very pleased with the fit and durability of these masks," one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that they would "highly recommend" the respirator.
Another reviewer specifically emphasized how well this mask fits. "I like the way they fit and stay on," they wrote. "They are large enough to let me breathe, but snug around the chin and nose. They don't slip down." A third reviewer mentioned that "these [respirators] are lightweight and create no fogging on glasses."
If you're looking for a comfortable, protective, and NIOSH-approved N95 respirator, check out this 20-pack that's in stock on Amazon right now. And don't forget to order today to ensure the masks arrive before Christmas.