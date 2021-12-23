This NIOSH-Approved N95 Face Mask Will Arrive Before Christmas If You Order Soon

If you're looking for a face mask with extra protection this holiday season as the omicron variant continues to cause an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the globe, a surgical N95 respirator is a solid protective option. While it can be difficult to wade through the many counterfeit face masks available to order online, we found one option approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) that is still in stock on Amazon, but you'll want to order soon (within the next 10 hours, for Prime members) if you want it to arrive before Christmas.