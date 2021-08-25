Honey Boo Boo Star Alana Thompson Thinks the Body Positivity Movement Is Making Fatphobia 'Worse'

"Everybody's all about body positivity, body positivity, until they see a body they don't like," the former reality star, now turning 16 years old, said

After years in the spotlight as the star of "Honey Boo Boo" and other reality shows, Alana Thompson has learned not to worry about what anyone thinks of her.

The former Toddlers & Tiaras star, now nearly 16 years old, is focused on how she feels about herself and her body, and not the opinions of others, she told Teen Vogue in a new profile. But she said she receives many unsolicited opinions on social media, including body shaming comments.

"I don't understand why people think this way," she said of the critical comments. "Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I'll never get body shaming."

Thompson also thinks that while much has been made about her fellow Gen Z-ers pushing for more body positivity and inclusiveness, it's not working, and the fatphobia is still going strong.

"I feel like my generation is probably making it worse," she said. "Everybody's all about body positivity, body positivity, until they see a body they don't like."

Alana Thompson Honey Boo Boo; Teen Vogue Aug 2021 Alana Thompson | Credit: Peyton Fulford/Teen Vogue

In her case, Thompson is able to brush off the trolling.

"Like, I know I'm beautiful, and I know I got a banging body, so...I don't care," she said.

Along with the social media body shaming, the former pageant star also deals with criticism about how she dresses and her beauty choices.

"I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I'm not anymore," she said. "Just because I'm from the South, people expect me to be all country bumpkin, out riding four wheelers all the time, but that's not really how it is. There are so many folks on my Instagram that do not like my nails or my eyelashes. But I do not care. As long as I like myself, I'm good."

Alana Thompson Honey Boo Boo; Teen Vogue Aug 2021 Alana Thompson | Credit: Peyton Fulford/Teen Vogue

And Thompson doesn't try to compare herself to others.

"I don't ever look at people and I'm like, 'Oh, I wish I was like her,' " she continued. "Because I don't ever wish to be like nobody. I am my own person."

Thompson said she is currently focused on her schooling, and wants to be a neonatal nurse. She's living with her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who is now her legal guardian after her mom, June "Mama June" Shannon was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Thompson said that she's currently repairing her relationship with her mom and they're getting "back on track."