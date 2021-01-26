97-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Recovers from COVID After 3 Weeks of Battling Illness: 'She's a Fighter'

A 97-year-old Holocaust survivor has won her battle with COVID-19.

On Thursday, Lily Ebert's grandson, Dov Forman, shared a photo of his grandmother taking her first walk since recovering from the virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My 97-Year-old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert BEM - Auschwitz Survivor, has just recovered from Covid- 19," the 17-year-old wrote. "Today she went on her first walk in a month after making a miraculous recovery."

Forman and his father contracted COVID-19 last April, but Ebert was able to stay healthy, the teen told NBC News.

However, a few weeks after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17, Ebert told the outlet she began to experience symptoms of the virus.

"I was very tired, very sleepy. I really don't know what it is, but I felt very down. You could not do anything. It is terrible," Ebert told NBC News.

Ebert tested positive for COVID-19 in January and spent three weeks at home recovering, according to Forman.

RELATED: Woman Reunites with Holocaust Survivors She Helped Save

"But we knew, she's a fighter, she's obviously a survivor of Auschwitz and many other things in her life and she never gives up, and she's ... a true survivor, a true fighter, and we knew she'd get through it, and she didn't give up, and that's how, thank God, she recovered," Forman said.

Now that she has recovered, Ebert told Good Morning Britain that she is excited to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine "because I know how important it is."

At the age of 21, Ebert, who is originally from Hungary and has since settled down in London, was taken to Auschwitz, where she lost her mother, brother and sister.

Last year, Ebert met, for the first time, the family members of an American soldier who helped liberate her and who gave her a special gift she's held on to for 75 years.

Ebert's hero was Pvt. Hyman Schulman, a Jewish-American soldier who served as an aide to Rabbi Herschel Schacter, the first Jewish chaplain who entered Buchenwald, according to The New York Times.

In 1945, he gifted her a German bank note he'd inscribed with a special message: "As a start to a new life. Good luck and happiness."

"This man was really the first nice human touch. And that means something," Ebert told Sky News at the time. "That, you remember. That is important."