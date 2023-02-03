Holly Marie Combs Reveals How Close the 'Charmed' Cast Got After She Developed a 'Rather Large Tumor'

The actress spoke candidly about the health struggles she faced during the filming of the show's first season

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 10:28 PM
Holly Marie Combs attends the premiere of Focus Features' "Kubo and the Two Strings" at AMC Universal City Walk on August 14, 2016 in Universal City, California.
Photo: David Livingston/Getty

Holly Marie Combs is candidly speaking about how she faced having a tumor that was "the size of a baseball" while filming the popular 1998 drama series Charmed.

"They had found a rather large tumor in my uterus during this season, and it kept growing at a rate that was not healthy," explained the 49-year-old actress, while discussing the show's 21st episode on the latest installment of The House of Halliwell podcast.

Since there was a fear that the tumor was cancerous, Combs noted that the series stopped filming for two weeks while she underwent surgery.

Combs added that after the show returned to production, her character was sitting in many scenes because it was difficult to walk. However, the experience served to bring the cast closer together.

Holly Marie Combs from the tv show "Charmed" 1999
Paramount Pictures/Online Usa, Inc./Getty

"We got very close, all of us, during this time," said Combs. "Shannen [Doherty] would leave my hospital room, and Alyssa [Milano] and her mom would come in. When I went home, Alyssa's mom had made me chicken soup and food for the week because it was a really major surgery. The girls really pulled together during this time for me."

Charmed would go on to run for eight seasons on The WB from 1998 to 2006 with Combs, Doherty, and Milano starring as three sisters who discover they are witches and choose to use their powers to fight evil forces.

Combs revealed during the recent podcast episode that she is looking forward to getting two more benign tumors that developed removed, but "doesn't advertise it a lot" because she is thinking of privacy in regards to the show and its legacy.

Shannen Doherty
Paramount Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm very protective of the show and my part in it, but I'm also very protective of the moments that we had like this," she said.

"No one has any idea how much both Shannen and Alyssa did for me during this time. That's the s–-t that really bugs me. No one has any idea how much we went through behind the scenes, and how much we did together, and how close we were."

"Alyssa was in my hospital bed with me. I was like, 'You're on my catheter, kid, you've got to get off," remembered Combs.

Doherty, who played big sister Prue Halliwell on the series, has had her own well-documented health battles, having struggled with breast cancer since 2015.

Related Articles
jane fonda
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She 'Wouldn't Live Past 30' During Her Battle with Bulimia: 'It Takes Over Your Life'
Jenna Patel was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma when she was 20
21-Year-Old Woman Died of Rare Bone Cancer After Being Told a Lump Was 'Nothing to Worry About'
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Saga Caused His Body Image Issues
Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School
130 Las Vegas Elementary School Students 'Projectile Vomiting' After Mysterious Illness Outbreak
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter installed in his Chest: 'Still Getting After It’
Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter Installed in His Chest: 'Still Getting After It'
tamra judge
Tamra Judge Opens Up About 'Painful' Abdominoplasty After Life-Saving Hernia Surgery
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoLqB03O3FO/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D hed: Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Kick Start Her Menopause
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Start Menopause: 'So Many Feelings'
Yasmin Vossoughian opens up about health scare
MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Says Doctor Dismissed Her Chest Pains as Reflux Then Her 'Nightmare' Began
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
What's Really Causing the Ozempic Shortage? An Expert Weighs In
Chelsea Handler, Andy Cohen and Kyle Richards
Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said
Jessica Sanders woman with cancer misdiagnosed by doctors
College Student Diagnosed with Cancer After Doctors Dismissed Her: 'People Need to Speak Up for Themselves'
6-genetic-testing-breast-cancer-know
Women Should Consider Removing Fallopian Tubes to Prevent Ovarian Cancer, Experts Say
Conjoined Twins Rollout
How Can Identical Twins — Including the Conjoined Ndiaye Sisters — Be So Different? What the Science Says
Kyle Richards The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection
Kyle Richards Says Ozempic Rumors Are 'Frustrating': 'I Work Really Hard and It Bothers Me'
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby
Leanne Hainsby Returns to Peloton After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Felt the Love Today'
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Recreates Her '80s Tampon Ad to Normalize Menopause, Using Lube: 'Let's Get Real'