Hoda Kotb Tests Positive for Breakthrough Case of COVID-19: 'Feeling Good'

Hoda Kotb has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

On Today Thursday, Craig Melvin revealed that his 57-year-old co-anchor was off after contracting the virus. The network reported that Kotb is feeling well and isolating at home, telling her fellow anchors she looks forward to returning to work soon.

Kotb has received the COVID vaccine and a booster shot. After the announcement, she thanked fans for sharing kind words of support.

"Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo," the mom of two tweeted.

Before she got her first shot last year, Kotb spoke with PEOPLE about why she would jump at the opportunity to get inoculated once eligible.

"This is who I'm getting vaccinated for when it's my turn: First, for my mother, who's in her 80s; for my fiancé, Joel [Schiffman]; for my two children [Hope Catherine, 2 this month, and Haley Joy, 4]," she said. "And for every single person who I pass by, who I walk by and who I see."

"So I am getting vaccinated not only for my family, but for yours too," she told PEOPLE.

Kotb's positive test comes amid the surge of COVID-19 cases sweeping the nation, due in part to the highly contagious Omicron variant. According to the New York Times COVID data tracker, the United States recorded over 585,000 new cases of the virus on Jan. 5.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the Omicron variant is currently the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. Health officials have urged Americans to immediately get their booster shots as cases spike again.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said last month that a booster shot will protect against infection from omicron, and that Pfizer and Moderna do not need to formulate an omicron-specific booster shot.

"Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron," Fauci said, according to The New York Times. "At this point, there is no need for a very specific booster. And so the message remains clear: If you are unvaccinated get vaccinated, and particularly in the arena of omicron if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot."