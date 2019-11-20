Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Start Intermittent Fasting: ‘I Was Mad After Our Weigh-In’

One day after weighing themselves on live TV, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are motivated to start intermittent fasting.

The Today co-hosts kicked off the fourth hour of the show — at 10 a.m. — with their first meal of the day: avocado toast and egg whites for Kotb, and an egg white omelet with spinach for Bush Hager.

“We decided to stop eating between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.,” Kotb, 55, explained. “So we’re trying intermittent fasting, we’re seeing how it works. It’s supposed to help with not only weight loss but brain health, and energy and skin.”

And Kotb said she’s already feeling the benefits.

“Yesterday, when I was coming home from work in the car, usually I’m kind of vegged out listening to something — I was weirdly alert,” she said. “I was texting people, I was responding to things. I’m sure people here were like, ‘oh my gosh, is she okay?’ But I was like, ‘yes, I can do it, let me see the video.’ It was very unusual for me. So maybe it’ll help.”

The mom of two also stopped at the gym to get out her anger after weighing in at 158 lbs.

“I was mad after our weigh-in yesterday,” she said. “I was just sweating. They say that if you’re sweating your fat is crying, right? So that’s what was happening.”

Bush Hager, who had her third child in August and learned on Monday that she was at 171 lbs., said the weigh-in was tough on her mental health.

“I was reminded why I don’t weigh myself yesterday,” she said. “I was playing with my kids and I kept having that one number in my head. And I was like, no no. I don’t want life to be controlled by a scale.”

Kotb explained that they’re not going to weigh themselves everyday — just periodically to check in on their progress — so they can avoid the negative thoughts. But Bush Hager added that it was important for her to see the number on the scale.

“I think I needed it, because I think I’ve been delusional,” she said. “The thing is, we’re not saying we need to be some number to be us — we’re happy with us. But we just want us a little svelter.”