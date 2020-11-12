Hilary Duff Says She Once 'Thought the First Time You Have Sex, You're Going to Get Pregnant'

At 33, Hilary Duff certainly knows about the birds and the bees, and is currently expecting her third child. But as an adolescent, her idea about sex was much different than it is today.

In this week's episode of "Lady Parts," the actress, singer and businesswoman chats with Sarah Hyland and Ashley Benson about the biggest misconceptions they had regarding sex as they were growing up.

"I remember just watching a film and that was kind of it," said Benson, 30. "I went to a Christian school growing up and so it wasn't really explained in the right way, in my opinion. I think a lot of things were kind of hidden, and they only made you pay attention to certain things."

"So I don't feel like I had the proper sex education at all," she added. "And I kind of just learned from my older friends about everything, and that's who I asked questions to."

"Oh my God, well, I thought the first time you have sex you're going to get pregnant," Duff said.

Benson can definitely relate — in fact, "I thought if you'd get fingered you'd get pregnant," the former Pretty Little Liars star admitted during their conversation.

"Anything touching your vagina, I was like, 'I'm going to get pregnant,' you know what I mean?" she said, laughing. "I just always thought anything there I'd get pregnant. So I was always terrified."

Something that was a "bummer that people don't really talk about" for Duff as she learned about sex is that it's "for pleasure, too — not just about being in love. Like, you're having a lot of different feelings in your body and a lot of people are ready at different times."

"I never got taught that it was about feeling good and connecting with someone," added the Lizzie McGuire alum. "I think as a young girl you get taught, 'Well, you want the guy to feel good' or something, and that's really a terrible mentality to go into starting to have sex with."

And media gave Duff, Benson and Hyland, 29, all unrealistic expectations about sex.

"I do remember being like, 'It's pretty much all about the guy; I'm not gonna get anything out of it, but this is much shorter than I thought it was going to be, in time,' " Hyland recalled. "Every time, I was like, 'They look like they're doing it for hours on the television. I don't understand.' "

"[And the] way the girl reacts on TV, you're like, 'I didn't have that experience. I didn't react like that. That didn't feel like that for me,' " Duff agreed.