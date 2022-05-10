Hilary Duff Poses Nude for Women's Health: 'I'm Proud of My Body'

The actress says she's more "confident" in her body as she's learned to accept it over the years

Hilary Duff is getting candid about her body image.

The How I Met Your Father star, 34, posed nude for the May/June cover of Women's Health and opened up about embracing her body over the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She recalled spending years feeling consumed by the "horrifying" pressure to be a certain size as a young actress on television, which resulted in her battle with an eating disorder at 17. Duff admitted she's gotten to a point where, today, she's fully accepting her body and has no interest in living up to Hollywood standards.

"I'm proud of my body," said the actress, who is mom to daughters Mae, 13 months, and Banks, 3, and son Luca, 10. "I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through."

Hilary Duff Poses Nude for Women's Health Hilary Duff | Credit: Daniella Midenge for Women's Health

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think that at 34 I have just gained a lot of respect for my body," Duff added. "It's taken me all of the places I need to go. It's helped me build a beautiful family. I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin. And my body's been many different shapes and sizes and I'm really just fascinated by, one, being a woman. And two, all the changes that your body can go through throughout your lifetime."

Duff admitted that she didn't fully accept her body until she had her daughter Banks and realized that she was "powerful" by becoming a mom again after going through a divorce. She noted that it was "all mental things" that helped her with self acceptance.

Hilary Duff Poses Nude for Women's Health Hilary Duff | Credit: Daniella Midenge for Women's Health

"I do feel lucky in the mental health department where I haven't had huge hurdles to get over, but just like everyone else I have my issues, my insecurities, pain," she said. "Therapy helps me a lot. I try to do a Zoom with my therapist at least twice a month, if not more, if I need it. But I think just talking and having the right people around you that can truly listen when you need them to, [and] taking space for yourself."

RELATED VIDEO: Hilary Duff on Life as Mom of 3 After Welcoming Baby Mae with Matthew Koma: 'I Love This Mayhem'

Duff said she's been challenging herself to stay consistent with going to therapy and make sure she's putting in the effort to keep her mental health intact.