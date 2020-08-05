The Younger star started working with a dietitian and taking group fitness classes after her daughter Banks was born in Oct. 2018

Hilary Duff Shows Off Her ‘Lean’ Body in a Bikini: ‘I Have Found What Works for Me’

Hilary Duff is feelin’ herself.

The Younger star, 32, said that she’s finally “found what works for me” with her diet and exercise routine, and showed off her hard work with a bikini selfie.

In an Instagram update on Tuesday, Duff said that she has continued to work with the same dietitian and gym that she started with after her daughter Banks was born in Oct. 2018 — even through quarantine.

“I’ve still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it’s truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine!” she said. “I also love my @novobodyofficial fam and grateful I have found what works for me.”

Duff acknowledged that sticking to a routine is tough during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she encouraged her followers to carve out time for themselves each day.

“I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected♥️,” she said. “Do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!”

The Lizzie McGuire star shared last August that she had started this new health routine as part of her goal to “get back to my pre-baby body” before Banks’ first birthday, and she did it with plenty of time to spare.

“It was my goal…and I did it!” she wrote at the time.

Duff has long been open about her body image, and has said that she’s in a far better place mentally than during her teen years, when she was “too thin” and “so unhappy.” Now, the mom to Banks and Luca, 8, has learned to accept her body in any form, especially after two pregnancies.

“It wasn’t until my mind adjusted to not caring as much that I started to figure it all out,” she said in 2018. “I realized that I am never going to be the same again, and that’s okay. I’ve learned to be proud of what my body does for me, and what it did while I was pregnant with my son.”