Hilary Duff Reveals Her Family's Health Battles with COVID, RSV, and the Flu: 'We Had It All'

Hilary Duff is back on Instagram after her entire family was dealing with a number of illnesses.

On Tuesday, the Younger star, 35, shared an update on her Instagram Story, revealing that she's been off of social media lately because of the numerous health problems her family's faced, including COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.

The actress shares daughters Mae James, 19 months, and Banks Violet, 4, with husband Matthew Koma, 35. She's also mom to son Luca Cruz, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"Hi, everyone! I haven't been on in a minute," she said. "That's because my whole family has had COVID, hand-foot-mouth, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old-fashioned flu. We had it all. Ahh! I'm sure every single family is dealing with this right now. 'Tis the season."

Respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, causes mild, cold-like symptoms among adults and older children, but can result in severe complications in babies younger than 12 months. Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is a highly contagious virus that presents as sores in the mouth and rashes on the hands and feet.

Duff's youngest daughter Mae was previously sick with HFMD in August. At the time, the Lizzie McGuire alum shared on Instagram that she was having a hard time continuing to work while her little one was sick.

"None of my other kids have ever had hand foot mouth, so I've never seen it before and that looks awful," she said. "And I haven't been able to be with her all day because I'm at work."

"I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don't feel natural, and it kind of goes against everything in your body to not be with them in times like that."

Duff said she was feeling sorry for herself before praising other parents for doing their best. "You're doing a good job, just like I know I'm doing a good job in working hard for my family."

Still, she worried for her daughter, adding, "But poor little baby! All of this feels so weird, to not be with her."