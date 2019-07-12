Hilary Duff Pleads ‘Give Me My Abs Back’ 9 Months After Giving Birth to Daughter Banks

Hilary Duff is ready to put out a missing persons ad for her pre-baby abs!

The Younger star, 31, welcomed her second child, daughter Banks, in October, and nine months later she’s ready to have her body back to its former state.

“Sitting here thinking…gotta keep working on this body that was Banks’ apartment. A while ago…,” she said on her Instagram Story. “Give me my abs back. Are they in there? Hellllllo come back.”

Duff also reflected on how her postpartum wardrobe of choice — high waisted sweatpants and jeans — was her nightmare outfit during her teenage Lizzy McGuire years, when low-waisted Juicy Couture sweatsuits and her beloved Frankie B jeans were the height of fashion.

“I was thinking if I told my 14-year-old self that I would hang out in sweatpants that cover my belly button I think I would have vomited on the spot and laughed in your face,” she joked. “My Frankie B’s were lyfe (who’s with me?).”

Image zoom Hilary Duff Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff, who is engaged to Banks’ dad, musician Matthew Koma, is hoping that the high-waisted jean trend continues as Banks grows up.

“So glad high waisted Levi’s are cool and hope it sticks because I don’t want to stare at Banks’ thong. Omg. Ew. How did my parents handle that,” she asked, as she went on a mental spiral thinking about her daughter and son Luca, 7. “These kids are going to be teens. Ahhhhhhhhhhhh wait what?”

High-wasted pants or not, Duff’s body image has come a long way since her time on the iconic Disney Channel show. In those days, she would restrict her food to achieve a look that Duff now says was “too thin” and “unhappy.”

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Hilary Duff FaceTimed Her ‘Younger’ Costar Molly Bernard Right After She Got Engaged

The actress said that those thoughts continued in the months after she gave birth to Luca in 2012, but she’s since learned to embrace her body, perceived flaws and all.

“I realized that I am never going to be the same again, and that’s okay,” she said in 2018. “I’ve learned to be proud of what my body does for me, and what it did while I was pregnant with my son. My body helped create a bond between us, and me being there for him in those first months of his life ultimately was far more important than me trying to get in shape right away. And that mental shift helped all the other stuff eventually fall into place.”

RELATED: 10 Times Hilary Duff Inspired Us to Be Body Confident

Duff said that it’s “terrible” that only skinny body types are considered “beautiful,” because for so many people it’s an “unreachable” standard. She said that we should “try to celebrate being individuals, and try to feel good instead of trying to fit in.”

Duff said that she focuses on health over thinness these days.

“Now, I’m happy to say that I have a pretty healthy relationship with my body,” she said. “Of course, I’m 5’2″, so any kind of weight that I gain, I see it right away. And sure, I want to look good in my jeans, and I want to feel and look good. But I don’t need to be a super-skinny person. I’m normal, and I have a good relationship with food and indulging myself while being healthy and giving my body what it needs.”