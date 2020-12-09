The Younger star is expecting her third child in 2021

Hilary Duff Says She’s Missing Her Pre-Pregnancy Body, ‘But This One Is Working Hard’

Hilary Duff is proud of what her body is accomplishing during pregnancy — but she’s still missing her pre-baby shape.

The Younger star, 33, is expecting her third child in 2021, and while she’s thrilled, Duff put a lot of hard work into toning up prior to pregnancy and is feeling wistful for that body.

“Would be lying if I told you I didn’t miss this body,” she captioned a video of herself pre-pregnancy that she posted on her Instagram Story.

Duff also shared a photo of herself poolside in an orange, knit swimsuit, and said she’s “particularly” missing that version of her body.

Still, the Lizzie McGuire star is overjoyed to add to her family with husband Matthew Koma, their daughter Banks Violet, 2, and her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz from her previous relationship with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

“This [body] is working hard and doing pretty cool things for our little/big family and I’m super grateful and excited about that!” she added on Instagram.

“I’ve still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it’s truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine!” she posted in August.

Duff admitted that it was hard to stick to a routine during the COVID-19 pandemic, but encouraged her followers to do a little self-care.

“I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected♥️,” she said. “Do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!”

Duff had started her new health routine after giving birth to Banks in Oct. 2018. Her goal was to “get back to my pre-baby body” before Banks’ first birthday, and she did it with room to spare.

But the former Disney star acknowledged after Luca’s birth that her body is different after pregnancy.

“I realized that I am never going to be the same again, and that’s okay. I’ve learned to be proud of what my body does for me, and what it did while I was pregnant with my son.”