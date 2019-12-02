Hilary Duff Hits the Gym After Thanksgiving Holiday: 'I'm Going to Work This Pie Off My Body'

Hilary Duff isn’t letting the holidays get in the way of her fitness goals!

On Monday, the Lizzie McGuire star, 32, shared a video on her Instagram story to let her followers know she was begrudgingly going to the gym to “work off” some of the sweet treats she had over Thanksgiving.

“Can you tell how bad I want to go to the gym right now?” Duff asks her followers while jokingly making a “zero” shape with her hand.

“But I’ve had a lot of pie, and I’m going to work this pie off my body,” she added.

On Thursday, Duff spent her Thanksgiving holiday with fiancé Matthew Koma and her two kids — 7½-year-old Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie, and 13-month-old Banks Violet, whom she shares with Koma.

In August, the actress celebrated getting back to her “pre-baby body” after giving birth to Banks in October 2018.

“I have been working really hard to get back to my pre-baby body before Banksy turned a year! It was my goal…and I did it!” she wrote in a post on Instagram at the time.

The mom of two thanked her dietitian and workout coach for getting her to her goal.

“I have been working closely with Erik @theflexible.dieting.coach (whom I confess all my sins to lol) and training hard @novobodyofficial and getting all my strength back!” she added. “You guys have kept me focused and made it fun!”

Duff also thanked Koma for helping her cook up some healthy meals. “It would be impossible without these guys and my home chef @matthewkoma,” she said. “Thanks boys …”

Reaching her goal was just the cherry on top as the actress has learned to accept her body in any form.

“It wasn’t until my mind adjusted to not caring as much that I started to figure it all out,” she told PEOPLE in 2018. “I realized that I am never going to be the same again, and that’s okay. I’ve learned to be proud of what my body does for me.”