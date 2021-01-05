The actress, who has been busy filming the new season of Younger, believes her eye infection was the result of “all the COVID tests at work”

Hilary Duff Had to Go to the Emergency Room for an Eye Infection

Hilary Duff is more than happy to leave 2020 behind.

At the very end of the year, Duff got an eye infection that sent her to the hospital.

The actress and mom of two (with a third on the way) shared details about her emergency room visit on her Instagram Story on Monday, in a series of posts about how she spent the holidays. Alongside videos of her husband, Matthew Koma, dressed as Santa and photos of her family unwrapping presents, Duff pointed out her growing eye infection in one shot.

"My eye started to look weird…and hurt…a lot…," she wrote. "Took a little trip to the emergency room."

Duff, who has been in New York City filming the new season of Younger, said that she believes her eye infection was the result of "all the COVID tests at work."

"Cuz you know, 2020 and all," she added.

Though Duff said her infection came from frequent testing for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control does not say that the nasal swabs can cause eye infections, and it has not been reported as a possible side effect from health care workers or experts working with patients. While they can be uncomfortable, tests for COVID-19 are completely safe.

And Duff said she's all healed after a round of antibiotics.

"My eye is fine," she said.

The former Lizzie McGuire star dealt with a few ups and down in 2020 thanks to the pandemic. Just before Thanksgiving, Duff had to quarantine because she learned she was around someone with COVID-19.

"Exposed to COVID," she wrote on Instagram. "Quarantine day 2 fml."

But Duff, who is expecting her third child in the next few months, was able to leave quarantine soon after and spend Thanksgiving with Koma, their daughter Banks Violet, 2, and son Luca Cruz, 8, whom Duff shares with ex-husband, Mike Comrie.