Hilary Duff Celebrates Getting ‘Back to My Pre-Baby Body’: ‘I Did It!’

Hilary Duff is having a major week!

First, the actress finally got to announce that her beloved Disney show Lizzie McGuire is returning for a reboot after 15 years off the air. Then, she hit a big personal goal: getting back to her “pre-baby body” ahead of her daughter Banks’ first birthday.

Duff, 31, celebrated her health milestone with a selfie on her Instagram Story.

“I have been working really hard to get back to my pre-baby body before Banksy turned a year! It was my goal…and I did it!” she wrote.

The mom of two thanked her dietitian and workout coach for getting her to her goal.

“I have been working closely with Erik @theflexible.dieting.coach (whom I confess all my sins to lol) and training hard @novobodyofficial and getting all my strength back! You guys have kept me focused and made it fun!”

Duff also thanked her fiancé, musician Matthew Koma, for whipping up her meals.

“It would be impossible without these guys and my home chef @matthewkoma,” she said. “Thanks boys…”

The Younger star is certainly feeling better than she did in July. Midway through the month, Duff was frustrated with her body progress.

“Sitting here thinking…gotta keep working on this body that was Banks’ apartment. A while ago…,” she said on her Instagram Story. “Give me my abs back. Are they in there? Hellllllo come back.”

But abs or not, Duff’s body image is far better than in her teen years, when she was “too thin” and “so unhappy.” She’s since learned to accept her body in any form.

“It wasn’t until my mind adjusted to not caring as much that I started to figure it all out,” she said in 2018. “I realized that I am never going to be the same again, and that’s okay. I’ve learned to be proud of what my body does for me, and what it did while I was pregnant with my son.”

“My body helped create a bond between us, and me being there for him in those first months of his life ultimately was far more important than me trying to get in shape right away,” she continued. “And that mental shift helped all the other stuff eventually fall into place.”