Hilaria Baldwin Demonstrates a 'Life Changing' Exercise For 'Better Sex' in Her Underwear

Hilaria Baldwin daily workouts are not just about getting her post-baby body in shape — she is also getting her bedroom moves in order too!

The 34-year-old, who welcomed her fourth child with husband Alec Baldwin, 60, in May, posted a video to Instagram Thursday of a workout “EVERYONE MUST DO.”

In the clip, Hilaria can be seen lying on the ground with her legs in the air while wearing a T-shirt and underpants.

“This is life changing. Pelvic floor and lower abs. Reasons to work the pelvic floor: better sex, better control over bladder and 💩, fitter body (particularly abs), more youthful body, more stamina… for women: easier childbirth and recovery… the list goes on,” Hilaria captioned the post.

“In class, I explain the sensation of exercising the pelvic floor as having to pee and holding it. Learning to release the muscles slowly it is vital,” the yoga instructor wrote.

“So contract, then slowly release. You will see that my lower belly puffs up. This will happen with you too… think about pulling it in with the muscles, as this happens.”

“You will get extra out of the workout! 3 sets of 10 and you can bend the knees if you want. I know it’s a ton of info… but SO IMPORTANT #wegotthis2018,” Hilaria added.

Since giving birth to son Romeo, Hilaria has shared her postpartum journey with her followers on Instagram.

On July 27, Hilaria posted a photo of her body after baby.

“10 weeks, one day… it’s been a while since I posted an update photo like this. I do it to inspire feeding and exercising your body right. If not, think of it as a bikini and scroll past ❤️ #wegotthis2018,” Hilaria captioned the photo of herself posing from the side in a black lingerie set.

Hilaria has four children: Romeo, Leonardo, 1, Rafael, 3, and daughter Carmen, 5, however, she isn’t ruling out the idea of having more kids.

“I have a daughter and then I have three boys,” Hilaria said on the Today show in last month.

“And my daughter is very sure that she is going to have a sister.”

“She does have a sister — she has Ireland, and Ireland is so wonderful and they have a great relationship,” Hilaria said in reference to Alec’s daughter with Kim Basinger.

“But there’s something about a little sister that she really wants,” Hilaria explained on the show. “I think it’s possible. Not [for sure].”

“Alec thinks it’s very possible. He comes from a big family.”