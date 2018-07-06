Hilaria Baldwin Does Postpartum Workouts in Her Bathroom — in a Bikini

Hilaria Baldwin is working on getting back into shape just seven weeks after welcoming her fourth child.

The 34-year-old shared a video of herself on Thursday revealing her go-to exercises in her bathroom while wearing a strapless bikini.

“Biceps, back, and triceps,” Baldwin captioned the video. “5 reps of the first two exercises and then 10 of the third. One of my favs from working out with @chadlevy today @physique57 online app! #wegotthis2018.”

Baldwin performs each move of her routine while staring intently into the bathroom mirror.

This isn’t the first time the wife of Alec Baldwin has shared a look at her post-baby workout routine.

Last week she posted a similar video—this time wearing lacy lingerie.

“Quick bathroom workouts have become some of my favs. Here is an arm workout,” she posted. “I lift 5lbs. Wide second position (you can stand upright if you prefer). 5 full curls, 5 lower range (up to 90 degrees), 5 upper (down to 90 degrees). Keep your elbows by your sides. You can see that mine are swinging a bit (not good), but we all need to improve, yes?”

Despite looking energetic, Baldwin, who welcomed son Romeo in May, also got real about how she was feeling.

“This mama is tired but showing up!” she wrote. “Oh yes, and the outfit…think of it as a bikini if you are offended….jumping in the shower now!”

The mother-of-four also shared a glimpse into postpartum life when she shared side-by-side photos of her while pregnant and her body 12 days after giving birth.

“Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible,” she wrote. “There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy. Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though … because the body wants attention and wants to be moved.”